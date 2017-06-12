E3 2017: We Talk Over the Sony Press Conference
Become Premium to Watch
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
Jun. 12, 2017 4:32pm
Live from the windy city, it's Abby and Ben for another episode of My First E3! The dynamic duo is joined by Dan and Vinny for a performance review & stories of THEIR first E3!
Use your keyboard!
Log in to comment