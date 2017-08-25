The Giant Beastcast - Episode 118
It may share a genre and universe with Saints Row, but Agents of Mayhem is a lifeless husk of Volition's prior work.
Chloe Frazer ably steps into the lead role in a new Uncharted that's as action-packed and well written as anything in the series.
This intense exploration of a young woman's personal anguish is a triumph of interactive storytelling.
We've got tons to talk about! Special guest Pat Baer joins us to chat about Age of Empires IV, Brink, SNES Classics, GameStop, Shenmue III, Star Citizen... and much more!
