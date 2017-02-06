-
E3 2017: Ori Returns in The Will of the Wisps
There's nothing sadder than sad owls.
-
E3 2017: Who Will You Trust in Ashen?
Despite what you're thinking, this is not a remake of that N-Gage game.
-
E3 2017: Can I Get a Montage of Xbox Indie Games?
Yes. Yes you can.
-
E3 2017: Ladies & Gentleman, Cuphead Has a Release Date
After many years of anticipation, it's finally happening on September 29th.
-
E3 2017: The Platforming Fox Has Escaped from VR in Super Lucky's Tale
One of many surprises from Xbox's E3 briefing.
-
E3 2017: Nearly 10 Minutes of Sea of Thieves Co-Op
Why would you agree to team up with a guy named MutinyMax?
-
E3 2017: We Talk Over the Microsoft Press Conference
Settle in with the Giant Bomb Players as we see some more of this Scorpio business.
-
E3 2017: Get Hallucinogenic with The Artful Escape
Coming when it's damn ready.
-
E3 2017: The Last Night Has Styyyyyyyle
It's got 2D pixel cyberpunk like you've never seen before.
-
E3 2017: Black Desert's Insane Character Customization Comes to Xbox
It's also an MMORPG.
-
E3 2017: Jethro Tull Yells at You During The Darwin Project
A new take on the battle royale genre.
-
E3 2017: Minecraft Now Has Super Duper Graphics
As well as super duper cross-play. Maybe other super dupers to be named later.
-
E3 2017: Don't Get Your Face Eaten in State of Decay 2
Those are some big, fast zombies.
-
E3 2017: Space Dwarves Assemble in Deep Rock Galactic
First-person, 4-player co-op space dwarves underground. What more could you want?
-
E3 2017: Terry Crews Cordially Invites You to Crackdown 3
Turns out that agility orbs were made of Brawndo this whole time.
-
E3 2017: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' Frying Pans Are Exclusive to Xbox
For now at least.
-
E3 2017: Slide Down Some Pyramids in Assassin's Creed Origins
If you don't have drones yet, just use an eagle.
-
E3 2017: Forza Motorsport 7 Brings Over 700 Cars in 4K
The first game shown running on Xbox One X.
-
E3 2017: Xbox One X Is the Smallest Xbox Ever
All the flops and a vape chamber.
-
E3 2017: Japanese James Woods Is the Star of Kingdom Hearts III
Sora and crew are coming back...eventually.
-
E3 2017: Etrian Odyssey V Finds Its Way to America
That labyrinth across the Pacific takes about a year to navigate.
-
E3 2017: Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Is What You Deserve
The enhanced port comes to 3DS with a new character and a new ending.
-
E3 2017: Travel Through Time Once Again in Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
The 3DS port of the original has new story elements and is fully voiced in English.
-
E3 2017: Pictlogica Final Fantasy Is the Reason to Keep Your 3DS
The dark sorcery that is the combination of Final Fantasy and Picross will be the end of me.