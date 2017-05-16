-
Unprofessional Fridays: 05/19/2017
Ben shakes things up in the league , Brad races hedgehogs, Jason feels dead, and Rorie makes things dead.
-
GBE Playdate: The Surge
Sometimes you have to become a robot to find your humanity. <3
-
Unfinished: Dead Cells 05/17/2017
Dan shows the boys how to jump through portals in this challenging and aesthetically pleasing platformer.
-
Breaking Brad: Crypt of the Necrodancer All Zones Mode
Let's dance our way to fame and riches!
-
Unfinished: Rat Simulator 05/10/2017
Ben and Jeff attempt to sneak their way around hungry European bodybuilders in search of some vases and cheese.
-
VRodeo: Farpoint
Just because you're stranded on a planet doesn't mean you can't find time to shoot some bugs and robots.
-
Quick Look: LocoRoco Remastered
We revisit LocoRoco and blow the doors off Dan's dark, post-Katamaric Sonic obsession.
-
Giant Bombcast 481: Rupert Grint’s Ice Cream Truck
It’s easy to forget E3 looms on the horizon with Farpoint, Battlegrounds, The Surge, Ubisoft’s 2017 lineup, Alan Wake’s delisting, Vanquish’s PC release, IO Interactive’s shocking betrayal, and live pinball to talk about!
-
Giant Bombcast 481: Rupert Grint’s Ice Cream Truck (Premium)
It’s easy to forget E3 looms on the horizon with Farpoint, Battlegrounds, The Surge, Ubisoft’s 2017 lineup, Alan Wake’s delisting, Vanquish’s PC release, IO Interactive’s shocking betrayal, and live pinball to talk about!
-
Quick Look: Immortal Redneck
While he might not be afraid of dying, Ben and Brad discover the true weakness for this mummified redneck - a lack of proper tutorials.
-
Quick Look: Injustice 2
Jeff, Jason, and Ben fight not only for pride, but for loot boxes.
-
The Revenge of Murder Island (05/12/2017)
People start turning up dead after a famous movie star buys the oil rights to an ancient, undead island.
-
Beast in the East: Yakuza 0 - Part 15
Gather round because Kiryu has a lot of story and bad guys to get through in this one.
-
Quick Look: NBA Playgrounds
Watch Vinny, Alex, Dan, and Jeff alley-oop with the best of 'em in NBA Playgrounds. BASKETBALL.
-
Quick Look: The Signal from Tölva
Hark! What's that sound in the distance? Is that another robot to shoot? Brad and Ben investigate.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 05/12/2017
We take down a sneaky gamer, keep the Saturn's ring spinning, and catch some hot air.
-
GBE Megadate (05/12/2017)
Check it out as Vinny, Alex, and Abby attempt to play a series of games while Dan tries to force them to drink ranch-flavored soda.
-
Quick Look: The Surge
Brad and Ben plow, stab, and dodge their way through this Souls-like under the watchful eyes of General Gameplay.
-
The Real S3 Plan: Sega Saturn Stream
We convene on the anniversary of the Sega Saturn's US release date to play some hits and... some not-hits.
-
Quick Look: Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
Dan returns to his sniper life but this time he finds the joy of the snipe lacking.
-
Quick Look: Super Rude Bear Resurrection
Killing the bear with the backwards hat over and over is really the best thing for him in the long run.
-
Giant Bombcast 480: Bad Ball Feel
This week we check in with basketball games new and old, spend some time with Prey, dig into Persona 5 romance, do a little Spaceplanning, catch up on the hottest E3 leaks, and ask the new guy some pressing questions.
-
Giant Bombcast 480: Bad Ball Feel (Premium)
This week we check in with basketball games new and old, spend some time with Prey, dig into Persona 5 romance, do a little Spaceplanning, catch up on the hottest E3 leaks, and ask the new guy some pressing questions.
-
Quick Look: Rivals of Aether
Ben gives Jason a lesson in wave dashing and dunking.