-
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 16
When the world gives you a room full of Mutons you have to make Muton-aide.
-
Best of Giant Bomb 135 - STANGER THINGS
RIP Miiverse #Lol!
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 11/17/2017
Brad fends off Nazis, Ben demonstrates his rights to battle, Rorie shows us some pot and a guy inside it, and then Jeff digs through the graveyard of the Wii U.
-
GBE Playdate: American Truck Simulator (11/17/2017)
As Giant Bomb East starts prepares to head West, we check out the lay of the land. The VIRTUAL lay of the land that is! Ha ha!
-
Quick Look: Star Wars Battlefront II
This Star Wars soup has everything: Darth Maul, Rey, Janina, jumpy Yoda, daddy issues, Kylo Ren, scruffy Han Solo. Can you say, "delicious"?
-
Quick Look: Tower 57
Join Ben and Jeff as they wade through the sewers armed with guns and trash cans!
-
Quick Look: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)
Brad and Jeff take the Master Sword out for a spin on the Nintendo Switch port of Skyrim! Watch and see some amiibo goodies pop up!
-
Extra Life 2017 - Alex Navarro
Alex returns for Extra Life 2017 and drums for all of eternity!
-
Extra Life 2017 - Giant Bomb East
Here's the full archive of what truly went down in NY during Extra Life 2017. Come join the magic!
-
Quick Look: Hitman: Patient Zero
Brad and Dan are back with the new Hitman DLC. Watch them take on cult leaders and yoga poses!
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 16
Who likes productivity? The Sunshine Crew, that's who!!
-
Giant Bombcast 507: Mon Martha (Premium)
This week we're cramming in games new and old, from Battlefront II and Mario Odyssey to Nier and Horizon, with a dash of EA acquisitions, Mario movies, Xbox One X sales, prank call analysis, discarded Sega hardware, and a brand new producer!
-
Giant Bombcast 507: Mon Martha
This week we're cramming in games new and old, from Battlefront II and Mario Odyssey to Nier and Horizon, with a dash of EA acquisitions, Mario movies, Xbox One X sales, prank call analysis, discarded Sega hardware, and a brand new producer!
-
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 15
Commander Ryckert gets the Corps in a prime position to complete one of their oldest objectives.
-
Quick Look: In The Shadows
This little boy is afraid of shadows, but he is unfortunately not afraid of cliches.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 11/10/2017
Rorie plays the numbers game, Brad hides stuff from his mom, Ben would race that for a dollar, and Jeff gets a lot for under a dollar.
-
Million Dollar Abby - Ep 01
Abby is on a journey to greatness with a little help from a world class coach, an internationally ranked sparring partner, and some chemical enhancements.
-
Quick Look: Doom (Nintendo Switch)
For when you really need to slay some demons on the go.
-
Quick Look: Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
Dan returns to the land of big robotic game and finds it a lot snowier than when he left it.
-
Quick Look: Sonic Forces
In the Year of Sonic, sometimes style over substance is a good thing.
-
Quick Look: Need for Speed Payback
Jeff and Brad are gonna need a lot more than just speed before they can say they're crushing it.
-
Xbox One X Vapor Stream
We check out some of the newly enhanced games and drop 100 Xboxes from the sky to see which is the most powerful.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 15
Progress is still progress, even if it's slow.
-
Giant Bomb's Fond Farewell to the Miiverse
Nintendo is shutting down the Miiverse tonight, so we're taking some time to appreciate the *best* that the service has to offer.