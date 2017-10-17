-
Quick Look: WWE 2K18
Alex gives his wrestler person the spotlight he finally deserves and then we all throw each other out of a ring!
-
Six Crazy Frights, Ep 005 - Until Dawn
Abby makes a lot of VERY GOOD decisions in this video and also she LOVES DOGS no matter what is seen here.
-
The Jeff Gerstmann Home Game: Zany Golf, Star Control, Fantastic Dizzy, More!
It's Genesis time, let's play the classics like... uh, well, maybe some of these aren't quite classics. But hey, Rambo III, right?
-
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 12
Commander Ryckert has one mission to accomplish... Get Gita Home!
-
Quick Look: A Mortician's Tale
Alex and Abby team up to learn a thing or two about the Death Industry.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 10/20/17
Brad grabs a bag, Rorie asks for help, Ben kills hundreds, and Jeff cheats.
-
GBE Playdate (10/20/2017)
Patrick Gill joins the crew just in time for Dan to force everyone to eat something terrible!
-
Video Games: A Live Stream From Your Friends @ Giant Bomb
Let's link up and play some PC games on the Internet for YOU to enjoy!
-
Get in the Ring (10/18/2017)
Get up to date on the wrestling news while playing a game full of 90s era wrestlers.
-
Quick Look: Elex
Ugh, it seems like the only games coming out anymore are high-fantasy future tech apocalypse RPGs from Germany.
-
Quick Look: Gran Turismo Sport
Professional car photographer Jeff Gerstmann teams up with salty retired mechanic Brad Shoemaker to take to the track in the latest Gran Turismo game.
-
Quick Look: South Park - The Fractured But Whole
Fart your way to the top with all of your beloved and forgotten South Park characters.
-
Six Crazy Frights, Ep 004 - Outlast
Sometimes you're born into greatness. Other times, an evil doctor declares you his apostle and you just go with it.
-
The Jeff Gerstmann Home Game: Skitchin', Double Dragon II (PCE), More
They pumped a bunch of lightly animated cutscenes into this version of Double Dragon II and it's weird/great!
-
Quick Look: Hob
Sure, you've solved puzzles and cut grass with a sword, but what about doing those things with a giant golem arm?
-
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 11
After a long road Commander Navarro returns to the original mission: Capture that dang alien alive!
-
Quick Look: Gundam Versus
I don't care what the robot's called as long as it's got rockets and a laser sword.
-
Best of Giant Bomb 134 - JARETH
While we learn more dark secrets about Mario’s past, Mario Sunshine’s fun little surprises are starting to leak into the real world.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 10/13/2017
We were having a great time tethering, mashing, and mining and then the stupid robot showed up and killed all the fun. Thanks, robot.
-
GBE Playdate: Cuphead (10/13/2017)
Some games are best played in pairs, assuming you're paired up with Vinny.
-
Quick Look: The Evil Within 2
Nothing says family bonding like marrowing around in your daughter's brain while shooting zombies.
-
GBW Playdate: SNES Classic (10/12/2017)
Hot speedruns, shirtless hunks, and a tale of revenge. All this and more on giant bomb dot com.
-
Quick Look: NBA Live 18
Alex returns to the court and while it might not be the better basketball simulator it's definitely the better Alex simulator.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 12
What comes first: the yoshi or the egg?