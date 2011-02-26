-
Quick Look: Passpartout: The Starving Artist
Brad van Gogh and Ben Picasso put brush to easel in their joint attempt to take the art world by storm.
-
Giant Bombcast 489: Cash 4 Wrestling (Premium)
The dog days of summer are upon us, and with them quick impressions of the new Fire Pro, more gushing over Battlegrounds, some light Splatoon 2 chat, the whereabouts of Bobby Kotick, reflections on old tweets, and a totally authoritative discussion about board games.
-
-
Charlie Murder and the Island Factory
A mad genius gives out once in a lifetime Golden Tickets to one hundred bloodthirsty adults. In the end, only one person is pure of heart and will use that chicken dinner for good rather than gain.
-
VRodeo 10: To the Top, Giant Cop, and More
This is not the physical world. Can you remember your ability? Time is your weapon for revenge.
-
Beast in the East: Yakuza 0 - Part 22
Nothing says romance quite like walking ten feet in front of your partner and refusing to look back.
-
Demo Derby: Official Xbox Magazine 031
You want to be a baller? You best check out the hottest games that 2003 had to offer.
-
Best of Giant Bomb 127 - Wiener City
Get to the nearest bathtub and hide from all of the horrors of Wiener City.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 07/07/2017
Jeff, Ben, and Jason bring you the best in video games that you brought to us.
-
GBE Playdate: Nancy Drew - Message in a Haunted Mansion (07/07/2017)
Abby shows Dan and Vinny the ins and outs of the Nancy Drew series, until Special Guest Jeff Bakalar comes in and derails everything.
-
Hey Check Out Jeff Checking Out The New Nintendo 2DS XL
Jeff got a New Nintendo 2DS in the mail. Does it hold up to his rigorous hardware standards? WHAT ABOUT THE FIRMWARE!?
-
Quick Look: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Dan takes us through the good, the bad, and the Ripper Roo of the Crash Bandicoot remake.
-
Quick Look: Gonner
Ben and Jeff try to not lose their heads after messing with Death's record player.
-
GBE Playdate: Prey (07/05/2017)
In this Playdate, Vinny and Abby find a date for Trisha, carry around a turret, and build an elevator into space.
-
Giant Bombcast 488: bigbomb@giantguy.ben
Hey, instead of blowing up your video game hands with fireworks, have a safe and sane 4th here. With us. And your emails?
-
-
Quick Look: Mighty Gunvolt Burst
Resident buster nuts Ben and Jeff explore the depths of customization in this Mega Man-style throwback.
-
Beast in the East: Yakuza 0 - Part 21
The only thing better than fighting alongside your best friend is fighting alongside your best friend while not wearing shirts.
-
GBE Megadate (06/30/2017)
Mary Kish joins the team for drinking, games, drinking, and more drinking.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 06/30/17
We whip it out for speed running, box jumping, and neck romancing.
-
VRodeo 09: Polybius, Arizona Sunshine, and More
We rustle up some of the little Freddies that PlayStation has to offer.
-
Midweek Multiplayer Madness: Friday the 13th
Join Ben, Rorie, and Jason as they murder some of the Giant Bomb community's finest teens.
-
Unfinished: Sea of Thieves 06/28/17
Grab your grog and join our surly crew as we demo this upcoming multiplayer pirate adventure.
-
Quick Look: Cryptark
In space, nobody can hear you scream about not having the right key.