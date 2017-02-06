-
Nite One at E3 2017: Janina Gavankar, Luke Smith, and More!
Come join Ben Esposito (Donut County), Janina Gavankar (Star Wars Battlefront II), Luke Smith (Destiny 2), and Nathan Vella (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes!).
E3 2017: There Ain't No Gettin' Offa This Railway Empire We're On
E3 HYPE TRAIN!
Nite One at E3 2017: Spencer Hayes, Felix Kramer, and Adam Saltsman
We're joined by Spencer Hayes [itch.io], Felix Kramer [Tunic], and Adam Saltsman [Overland] to discuss how not to name a game and what not to do with Pixy Stix.
Nite One at E3 2017: Jens Matthies from Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Jens Matthies joins us to talk about Wolfenstein II, MechaHitler, and our vape policy.
E3 2017: The Lin Kuei Grandmaster Joins Injustice 2
This is what it's like when worlds collide.
Nite One at E3 2017: Steve Gaynor, Chris Charla, and More!
We open with Chris Charla (ID@Xbox), Clint Bundrick (Crackdown 3), Brian Ekberg (Forza Motorsport 7), Steve Gaynor (Tacoma), and Joe Neate (Sea of Thieves).
E3 2017: Conveyer Belt Puzzle Battles in Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
indies zero is here to make you hungry.
Nite One at E3 2017: Editor Check-in
Giant Bomb's editors gather around and tell tales of the first days of E3 2017 including Super Mario Odyssey, Call of Duty: WWII, and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.
E3 2017: Only Time Can Heal Your Affliction in Call of Cthulhu
Things get weird on Darkwater Island. Who would've thought?
E3 2017: Vanillaware Goes Full Mecha with 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Vanillaware's distinct art style has transitioned to a non-fantasy setting.
E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Has the Answers You've Been Looking For
Unless Shinji Mikami changes the questions.
E3 2017: Things Get Personal in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
#VAPE3 rages on.
E3 2017: Crush Your Enemies on Xbox One in Conan Exiles
The survival multiplayer game comes to Xbox One this August.
E3 2017: 1349 France Seems Like a Terrible Place in A Plague Tale: Innocence
Somehow, this is all Crispin Glover's fault.
E3 2017: We Lost People in Insurgency: Sandstorm
The former source mod is now on Unreal 4 with a wholly separate game.
E3 2017: Being the Elite on PS4 in Elite Dangerous
Too sweet me, bro!
E3 2017: 10 Minutes of Investigative Vampyr Action
DONTNOD (Life Is Strange, Remember Me) is nearing completion on their World War I vampire RPG.
E3 2017: PS4 Players Get Exclusive Stuff Again in Destiny 2
A strike mission, gear, a ship, an exotic weapon, and a PVP map.
E3 2017: ROM Extraction's Extraterrestrial Robots Come to PS VR
With new enemies and a new game mode too.
E3 2017: A New Futuristic VR Sport Called Sparc
Coming first to PlayStation VR.
E3 2017: Take Your Quest for Vengeance Unto the End
A 2D action adventure tale of revenge.
E3 2017: What's the Verdict on Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony?
Despite being "V3," this is not a continuation of the first two games.
E3 2017: Shipwrecked Again in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
You'd think Adol would be a better sailor by now.
E3 2017: Initiate Core Directive for Valfaris
A heavy metal infused platformer from the makers of Slain: Back From Hell.