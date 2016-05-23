-
Unprofessional Fridays: 05/26/2017
Time to make-a the pizza! Ben shows off some costumes, Brad plays a game for everybody, and Jeff shoots some ramps.
-
Bring Your B-Game: Star Wars - The Force Unleashed
Star Wars gives you the freedom to strangle Storm Troopers, yetis, and birch trees.
-
Quick Look: Rime
Can't solve a puzzle? Door won't open? Try screaming at it. See if that helps.
-
GBW Playdate: Vanquish (05/25/2017)
Grab your tungsten and rocket knees because we're doing a whole lot of shoving, shooting, and sliding.
-
Quick Look: Old Man's Journey
Life is full of tough choices, like choosing between your wife and child or the ocean.
-
Let's Lagoon!
Hey, sometimes you just need to fire up a stream and play a little Trackmania. Today was such a time. Also? This video gets a little muddy in spots. Weird!
-
Quick Look: TrackMania² Lagoon
Crazy new loopy tracks, beautiful tropical island, and the absolute worst in dubstep. Paradise.
-
Unfinished: Destiny 2 05/23/2017
Jeff recorded himself shooting new space guns and brought the footage back to show Brad, Ben, and all of you.
-
Giant Bombcast 482: Mega Duck Hunt (Premium)
Jeff’s back from LA with a bunch of thoughts on Destiny 2, then we turn to Far Cry 5, more turmoil at IO, Injustice 2, some very disturbing Rabbids, weird old consoles, and a few difficult questions.
-
-
The Island of Murder Island (05/22/2017)
A 6,000 year-old curse awakens the spirit of a 10,000 year-old warlord who uses a 15,000 year-old death tournament to bring about the resurrection of a 16 year-old god.
-
Quick Look: World to the West
Ben and Brad discover that sometimes you flex on the Grue, but sometimes, the Grue flex on you.
-
Beast in the East: Yakuza 0 - Part 16
Kiryu is a very popular boy who makes friends through karaoke, the radio, and phone chat groups.
-
Quick Look: Phantom Dust
Ben and Brad discover possible side effects for using Dust include memory loss, poor fashion choices, and inability to read skill descriptions.
-
Best of Giant Bomb 124 - Showoff
Sorry to leave you hanging, but check out these sweet dance moves.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 05/19/2017
Ben shakes things up in the league , Brad races hedgehogs, Jason feels dead, and Rorie makes things dead.
-
GBE Playdate: The Surge
Sometimes you have to become a robot to find your humanity. <3
-
Unfinished: Dead Cells 05/17/2017
Dan shows the boys how to jump through portals in this challenging and aesthetically pleasing platformer.
-
Breaking Brad: Crypt of the Necrodancer All Zones Mode
Let's dance our way to fame and riches!
-
Unfinished: Rat Simulator 05/10/2017
Ben and Jeff attempt to sneak their way around hungry European bodybuilders in search of some vases and cheese.
-
VRodeo: Farpoint
Just because you're stranded on a planet doesn't mean you can't find time to shoot some bugs and robots.
-
Quick Look: LocoRoco Remastered
We revisit LocoRoco and blow the doors off Dan's dark, post-Katamaric Sonic obsession.
-
Giant Bombcast 481: Rupert Grint’s Ice Cream Truck
It’s easy to forget E3 looms on the horizon with Farpoint, Battlegrounds, The Surge, Ubisoft’s 2017 lineup, Alan Wake’s delisting, Vanquish’s PC release, IO Interactive’s shocking betrayal, and live pinball to talk about!
-
