Giant Bombcast 485: The E3 2017 Sealed Envelope
Become Premium to Watch
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
Jun. 13, 2017 12:00pm
As this year's show floor opens, let's run through everything Jeff saw at judges' week and our probably wrong predictions about what we're gonna see at the show!
Use your keyboard!
Log in to comment