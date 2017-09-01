The Giant Beastcast - Episode 119
It may share a genre and universe with Saints Row, but Agents of Mayhem is a lifeless husk of Volition's prior work.
Chloe Frazer ably steps into the lead role in a new Uncharted that's as action-packed and well written as anything in the series.
This intense exploration of a young woman's personal anguish is a triumph of interactive storytelling.
Sep. 1, 2017 3:00am
Is Mario a true hero or just a sad vessel that enables us to go on fun adventures together? Also, Goodbye Miiverse, hello Travis Touchdown, and who is LAY-RA Croft? What? Here we go!
