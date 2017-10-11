-
Game Tapes RAW: Xbox 360 Gameplay Xo5 PR Broll
Call of Duty 2, Full Auto, and the 360's most popular game...KAMEO!
Game Tapes 06: Sega LOVES Your PSP
We delve way back into 2005 with the 360, Ben learns about Betacam tapes, and we all learn to appreciate Sega's love for the PSP.
The Jeff Gerstmann Home Game: Cool Spot, Ikari Warriors, Irritating Stick, and More!
The holidays are upon us, so that means it's time for two different Elevator Action games, that GBA version of Tony Hawk 2, and some hard realizations about the NES version of Ikari Warriors.
Quick Look: Hand of Fate 2
Vinny only plays table-top games if the gamemaster shuffles the cards using magic.
Giant Bombcast 508: Xfinity Heavy Industries (Premium)
Loot boxes keep rearing their randomized heads all through this podcast, but we also manage to chat at length about our GOTY cram lists, Battle Chef Brigade, the perilous fate of the Trap Trebek, baby shampoo taste tests, and definitely not what the best Metal Gear Solid is.
Quick Look: The Sims 4 - Cats & Dogs
Abby is an amazing pet owner with two cats who love her a lot, and I'm not just talking about in this new Sims 4 expansion!
Quick Look: Battle Chef Brigade
Have you ever wanted to live in a twee town full of cats, extravagant meals, and a hunky undead boy? If so, your dreams have come true.
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 16
When the world gives you a room full of Mutons you have to make Muton-ade.
Best of Giant Bomb 136 - STANGER THINGS
RIP Miiverse #Lol!
Unprofessional Fridays: 11/17/2017
Brad fends off Nazis, Ben demonstrates his rights to battle, Rorie shows us some pot and a guy inside it, and then Jeff digs through the graveyard of the Wii U.
GBE Playdate: American Truck Simulator (11/17/2017)
As Giant Bomb East prepares to head West, we check out the lay of the land. The VIRTUAL lay of the land that is! Ha ha!
Quick Look: Star Wars Battlefront II
This Star Wars soup has everything: Darth Maul, Rey, Janina, jumpy Yoda, daddy issues, Kylo Ren, scruffy Han Solo. Can you say, "delicious"?
Quick Look: Tower 57
Join Ben and Jeff as they wade through the sewers armed with guns and trash cans!
Quick Look: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)
Brad and Jeff take the Master Sword out for a spin on the Nintendo Switch port of Skyrim! Watch and see some amiibo goodies pop up!
Extra Life 2017 - Alex Navarro
Alex returns for Extra Life 2017 and drums for all of eternity!
Extra Life 2017 - Giant Bomb East
Here's the full archive of what truly went down in NY during Extra Life 2017. Come join the magic!
Quick Look: Hitman: Patient Zero
Brad and Dan are back with the new Hitman DLC. Watch them take on cult leaders and yoga poses!
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 16
Who likes productivity? The Sunshine Crew, that's who!!
Giant Bombcast 507: Mon Martha (Premium)
This week we're cramming in games new and old, from Battlefront II and Mario Odyssey to Nier and Horizon, with a dash of EA acquisitions, Mario movies, Xbox One X sales, prank call analysis, discarded Sega hardware, and a brand new producer!
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 15
Commander Ryckert gets the Corps in a prime position to complete one of their oldest objectives.
Quick Look: In The Shadows
This little boy is afraid of shadows, but he is unfortunately not afraid of cliches.
Unprofessional Fridays: 11/10/2017
Rorie plays the numbers game, Brad hides stuff from his mom, Ben would race that for a dollar, and Jeff gets a lot for under a dollar.