Giant Bombcast 510: Ken's Alpha Hair
We take a break from GOTY deliberations to talk about... other video games, the Mario cereal, improv teams, Mega Men, old arcade boards, and undercover narcs!
Unprofessional Fridays: 12/01/2017
East meets West in epic GANG (Beasts) WARFARE! Tune into this week's UPF featuring nearly EVERYBODY! Well, minus Brad and Rorie's body at least.
Giant Bombcast 509: Tom Nook's Grim Rictus (Premium)
Our impossibly full studio brings you a chaotic discussion of the games of the day, live trivia play, the dire state of loot boxes, the meats of the Mushroom Kingdom, and the ongoing mystery of the fingernail bandit.
Quick Look: Battlerite
Ben can't stop the urge to battle! Brad comes along see if that urge is wrong or right!
Game Tapes RAW: Xbox 2005 Summit
Dead Rising, Dead or Alive 4, and Frame City KILLERS?? Wow the 360 was KILLING IT in 2005.
Quick Look: L.A. Noire (PlayStation 4)
Detective Brad and Deputy Ben are on the case! Watch as they try and crack the case of the PS4 version of L.A. Noire!
Game Tapes RAW: Xbox 360 Gameplay X05 PR Broll
Call of Duty 2, Full Auto, and the 360's most popular game...KAMEO!
Game Tapes 06: Sega LOVES Your PSP
We delve way back into 2005 with the 360, Ben learns about Betacam tapes, and we all learn to appreciate Sega's love for the PSP.
The Jeff Gerstmann Home Game: Cool Spot, Ikari Warriors, Irritating Stick, and More!
The holidays are upon us, so that means it's time for two different Elevator Action games, that GBA version of Tony Hawk 2, and some hard realizations about the NES version of Ikari Warriors.
Quick Look: Hand of Fate 2
Vinny only plays table-top games if the gamemaster shuffles the cards using magic.
Giant Bombcast 508: Xfinity Heavy Industries (Premium)
Loot boxes keep rearing their randomized heads all through this podcast, but we also manage to chat at length about our GOTY cram lists, Battle Chef Brigade, the perilous fate of the Trap Trebek, baby shampoo taste tests, and definitely not what the best Metal Gear Solid is.
Quick Look: The Sims 4 - Cats & Dogs
Abby is an amazing pet owner with two cats who love her a lot, and I'm not just talking about in this new Sims 4 expansion!
Quick Look: Battle Chef Brigade
Have you ever wanted to live in a twee town full of cats, extravagant meals, and a hunky undead boy? If so, your dreams have come true.
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 16
When the world gives you a room full of Mutons you have to make Muton-ade.
Best of Giant Bomb 136 - STANGER THINGS
RIP Miiverse #Lol!
Unprofessional Fridays: 11/17/2017
Brad fends off Nazis, Ben demonstrates his rights to battle, Rorie shows us some pot and a guy inside it, and then Jeff digs through the graveyard of the Wii U.
GBE Playdate: American Truck Simulator (11/17/2017)
As Giant Bomb East prepares to head West, we check out the lay of the land. The VIRTUAL lay of the land that is! Ha ha!
Quick Look: Star Wars Battlefront II
This Star Wars soup has everything: Darth Maul, Rey, Janina, jumpy Yoda, daddy issues, Kylo Ren, scruffy Han Solo. Can you say, "delicious"?
Quick Look: Tower 57
Join Ben and Jeff as they wade through the sewers armed with guns and trash cans!
Quick Look: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)
Brad and Jeff take the Master Sword out for a spin on the Nintendo Switch port of Skyrim! Watch and see some amiibo goodies pop up!
Extra Life 2017 - Alex Navarro
Alex returns for Extra Life 2017 and drums for all of eternity!