The Community Spotlight - 08/19/2017

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host this week. With many of you either starting school, college, or the doldrums of fall; it was a week of dread and resentment. But rest assured, in terms of the Giant Bomb Community, things have been relatively positive. The biggest news item worth mentioning is how Giant Bomb now has a "Free Trial Program" for Giant Bomb Premium. Sign up, and get seven days of unrestricted access to every single Premium video! Users can also gift premium subscriptions to other Giant Bomb users! Might I recommend the video feature for Contradiction: Spot The Liar! or Metal Gear Scanlon for new subscribers?

Giant Bomb Galleria

FAN ART DUMP (By: @retsugavan)

Giant Bomb East's "Steal My Sunshine" feature inspired retsugavan to create a batch of fan art, and as you can hopefully see, he had a ton of fun capturing Abby's brimming enthusiasm.

Dilbrad #26 to #30 (By: @oddparticle)

Things are really getting interesting in the world of Dilbrad! OddParticle even is playing around with the artstyle!

Community Activities

Titanfall: Assault Giant Bomb Guild (By: @aesthetic_noise)

We now have a community guild for Titanfall: Assault! Learn how to join the mobile fun RIGHT NOW!

Clips Of The Week

My Team Wiped The Giant Bomb Team In One Of Tonight's Gamesbeat Games (By: @laseragna)

What does it feel like to kill a car full of Giant Bomb staff in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds? Watch this video from lasergna to find out!

Awesome Animated .GIFs

Best Of Blogs

How do you say "goodbye" to DOTA 2? Read GrizzlyButts' blog to find out!

DOTA 2: Four Years And 2,824 Matches Later, A Rant About Why I Friggin' Quit (By: @grizzlybutts)

After four years and 2,000+ hours, GrizzlyButts finally walked away from Dota 2. Read what convinced him to stop playing a game he was obsessed about.

NamCompendium Prologue: Two Wooden Horses (By: @jeffrud)

jeffrud has a new blog series examining Namco's MASSIVE video game catalog from 1978 to today! Here's the first part to a truly awesome blog series.

Playing Battlegrounds - Slowly Making Progress Towards A Solo Chicken Dinner (By: @williamr)

WilliamR is on a quest to get his first chicken dinner in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, and you can read all about how that is treating him thus far.

Player Unknown Keeps Making Milestones (By: @themist997)

TheMist997 published a blog on how Playerunknown's Battlegrounds bumping League on Twitch is a celebratory moment for all of gaming.

An Hour With... WipeEout (By: @danielkempster)

Is WipEout all that? DanielKempster doesn't think so.

danielkempster articulates why the original WipEout gets a hard pass in his books, despite the reverence it usually receives by the games press.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-08-19 (By: @mento)

Mento discusses Rayman Revolution, Trine 2, backlog blues, and learning to accept Sonic the Hedgehog.

Join The Discussion

I've Quit More Games Than I've Finished This Year, How About You? (By: @matoya)

This year, have you completed or quit more games? Share and discuss which you have done more than the other, and if this has impacted your outlook on games.

Do You Watch Any e-Sports (By: @liquiddragon)

Do you watch e-Sports on a regular basis? Even if it is just big events like EVO and The International, vote for and discuss which statement best describes your e-Sports consumption.

SWERY's New Game Announced - A Cat RPG Set In Rural England (By: @armaan8014)

What is your reaction to Hidetaka Suehiro's recently announced cat RPG set in rural England? Do you plan to support the game, whatever that may entail?

Three Hours On The Event Horizon Or Three Hours On The Ishimura? (By: @knifey_spoony)

We have a fun discussion thread debating if it would be better to be the cast of Event Horizon or Dead Space. Which do you think you could survive?

Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series Episode One Discussion Thread (Spoilers Warning!) (By: @pierre42)

Join our community discussion for Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series, the second "season" of Telltale's adventure game Batman adaptation.

Any Worthy Candidates For Please Stop In 2017? (By: @mocbucket62)

Can you think of nominees front-runners for the 2017 "Please Stop" GOTY award? Leading candidates include trashy roguelikes, procedurally generated games, and loot boxes/card packs.

First Giant Bomb Video (+ Video That Sold You On Premium) (By: @yapapanda)

This thread asks you to think about your Giant Bomb history, but what is the first Giant Bomb video you ever saw, and which video "sold" you on Premium?

A Sonic game is getting positive reviews? What is the world coming to?

Sonic Mania Review Discussion Thread And Early Impression Sharing Thread (By: @bradbrains)

What do you take of Sonic Mania's positive reception thus far? Also feel free to articulate your early impressions of the game.

Lovable Lists

Remember how awesome Sega was at making arcade games?

StealthRUSH's Top 100 Favorite Dreamcast 2 Games (By: @stealthrush)

The Sega NAOMI arcade board is a weird thing spawned from the Dreamcast. Check out StealthRUSH's list of the best games to use the arcade board.

Games I Want To Play RIGHT NOW (By: @lastbesthope)

We all have THAT GAME we desperately want to play right now. LastBestHope has over ten games which fall into that category, and lists every one of them. Check it out and think of which games would be on your list.

