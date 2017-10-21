The Community Spotlight - 10/21/2017

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am honored to be your host this week! How has the spooky month of October been treating you? With many users jumping into their back catalog of games to experience horror-based chills, the community felt inspired the last week. While many lamented the loss of Visceral Games others continued to discuss the merits of Middle-earth: Shadow of War. So, without further ado, let's jump into the site related housekeeping!

There's a new cool thing on Giant Bomb: you can follow shows! You’ll get an email when new videos of that show are uploaded. Keep in mind it only works for the archived versions, rather than live streams.

Tweets Of The Week

::opens computer after Gen's been using it::

Me: Baby... is this Abby from Giant Bomb?

Gen: Yes.

Me: ...why? pic.twitter.com/eYhtJZXKrm — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) October 21, 2017

@GBDudersFeed Had a long conversation with Eric Pope, if GB duders are interested! https://t.co/YGSiAZNWaK — Josiah Renaudin (@JosiahRenaudin) October 17, 2017

My contribution to the "weird/creepy portraits of the Giant Bomb staff," @DanRyckert pic.twitter.com/zpNCxM6G9L — Dyin HalLowyn (@AJustConspiracy) October 15, 2017

Giant Bomb Galleria

BANNER - Zojirushi Head (Vinny Fan Art) (By: @saik0u )

Saik0u envisioned Vinny Caravella as a character in Cuphead, albeit as an anthropomorphic Zojirushi thermos. It's what I would call a work of art!

Abby Sketches (By: @humanity)

Humanity had a ball sketching Abby this week. His first sketch draws the many faces and moods of Abby, and the second is an homage of Abby's new Halloween video series.

Giant Bomb Birthday Cake (By: @smeddly)

Smeddly celebrated his birthday and was lucky enough to have his fiancee bake him a Giant Bomb themed cake! Check it out, and applaud his fiancee's work.

Clips Of The Week

Every Time They Swear In This Is The Run: Contra (By: Jeremy Medina)

Jeremy Medina is on a roll again! Here's a video compiling every time Dan and Vinny say "fuck" and/or "shit" in This Is The Run: Contra.

GB Fighting Games General Weekend Recap (Oct 11-13 2017) (By: @ps_vam)

The Giant Bomb FGC has a wonderful video summarizing the results of their latest online tournaments! Check it out, and see if you can join them next time.

Giant Bomb FGC Tekken Tournament #2 - 10/20/2017 (By: VectorSpecter)

Here's the video archive of the second Giant Bomb FGC Tekken Tournament! Watch the tomfoolery and remember you can join the fun anytime!

Best Of Blogs

jeffrud talks about why Galaxian was a big deal.

NamCompendium 2: Galaxian (By: @jeffrud)

jeffrud's effort to chart the history of Namco's video game development has finally reached Galaxian, what many consider gaming's greatest "clone."

An Increasing Trend In Indie Games: Platform Fighters (Or Smash Clones) (By: @mocbucket62)

MocBucket62 wrote a study on the growing number of indie platform fighters in the same vein of Smash Bros. Read what he thinks started the trend and the best examples.

A Game I Don't Recommend: Sniper Art of Victory & Windows Mixed Reality: A Promising Move To More Accessible VR (By: @themist997)

One of the worst games ever? Check out TheMist997's blog for more details.

TheMist997 uses his latest blog to explain in excruciating detail why Sniper: Art Of Victory is a TERRIBLE game you would be better off never playing. TheMist997 also explains how Window's Mixed Reality is a positive step in making VR accessible to mainstream audiences.

The Sega Genesis Rejuvenation (August Progress Report) (By: @morecowbell24)

morecowbell24 pulled an audible and used a smattering of Genesis games to get caught up in his quest to play 100-games before the end of the year.

Deep Listens: All Aboard the FF Paine Train: Part 3 (By: @thatpinguino)

On this episode of the Final Fantasy X-2 Deep Listens podcast we wrap up the middle part of the game by finding love again during a concert in the rain. This game people. This fucking game.

An Hour With... Sabre Wulf (By: @danielkempster)

danielkempster spent an hour with Sabre Wulf! Check out his blog to see if it has aged like milk or French wine. Here's your hint: which one comes from cows?

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-10-21: Lootbox Edition (By: @mento)

Like the Katamari of blogs, this thing seems to get bigger every week. Read what Mento has to say about lootboxes/microtransactions, Torment: Tides of Numenera's highlights, and Stories Untold.

Join The Discussion

Thank you for the memories Visceral Games!

EA Shuts Down Visceral Games (By: @boniti)

What's your gut-reaction to the announced shutdown of Visceral Games? Lament the closure, and share your favorite games from the studio.

Nemesis System Stories (By: @alistercat)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is still the talk of the town, but what has been YOUR craziest experience with the Nemesis System in Shadow of War? Share your memorable moments!

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 2 Discussion Thread (By: @drachmalius)

Do you have impressions of episode two of Life Is Strange: Before the Storm? Share them, and your thoughts on the story thus far, with the rest of the community.

Opus Magnum Is Another Quality Puzzle Game From Zachtronics (By: @zeg)

Have any of you given Zachtronics's latest game, Opus Magnum, a try? Giant Bomb user Zeg has been enjoying it and you can talk about the game on our official thread.

Good Gateway Racing Games? (By: @iamterics)

With the release of Forza Motorsport 7 and GT Sport, Giant Bomb user IamTerics asks what the best gateway racing games are for a newcomer. See if you can help him out!

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2017? (By: @sloppydetective)

Right now, which game takes the "Most Disappointing" category? Community frontrunners range from Mass Effect: Andromeda to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

[Editor's Note (Marino) - Wait...What?! Zelda?]

How do you think Zeku is looking?

Have Achievements Ruined Games for You? (By: @chizzle10)

Have achievements had a negative impact on how games are played? Feel free to join our community discussion and share where you stand.

Here Comes A New Challenger: Zeku Joins Street Fighter V October 24th (By: @starvinggamer)

Street Fighter V fans! What is your gut-reaction to the recently announced new character, Zeku? Do you plan on using him online?

Lovable Lists

Which of our three lists had RiME? Check them all to find out.

Backlog Of Shame (By: @armaan8014)

There are more than a few games armaan8014 wants to get to before the end of the year. Check out his gaming backlog over here.

Best Soundtrack 2017 Contenders (By: @katpottz)

2017 was a great year for video game soundtracks! katpottz lists his favorites from the year over here.

StealthRUSH's Top 100 Favorite Game Boy Advance Games (By: @stealthrush)

StealthRUSH took the time to list his 100 favorite games on the GBA! See which games are on his list, and about which games would be on yours.

Wonderful Wikis

Gran Turismo Sport

Yo, dawg. Our Gran Turismo Sport wiki page has every car and race track in the game! If that means anything to you, then check it out!