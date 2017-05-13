The Community Spotlight - 05/13/2017

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host this week. Last week I was unable to publish a Giant Bomb Community Spotlight in large part due to poor life choices on my part. As a result, this edition of the Community Spotlight is STACKED with two weeks worth of Giant Bomb community goodness. With that considered, let's jump right into the site related housekeeping.

Mario Party Party: The End Of Giant Bomb (By: @clagnaught)

What happens when you mix The End of Evangelion with Mario Party Party? You get this AMAZING video by clagnaught.

Best of Giant Bomb's Deadly Premonition Endurance Run--05 (By: @clagnaught)

clagnaught went on a video making bender this week. Part five of clagnaught's video series compiling the best moments from Giant Bomb's Deadly Premonition ER is up.

Giant Beastcast Animated - Call of Duty WW2: Vinny's Cut (By: glompworthyash)

On YouTube, glompworthyash had fun animating Vinny's World War II commentary from the Beastcast.

[GB Animated] Vinny Is The Best Wrestling Promo! (By: @clintlandon)

clintlandon has animated Vinny's AMAZING wrestling promo from This Is The Run: Soulcalibur. Some might even say Vinny has the gift of gab.

Murderin': Best of Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (By: @mepsipax)

Mepsipax compiled the notable and hilarious moments from Giant Bomb's Murder Island video series in one video.

[OpenRCT2] Roscoe, King of the Everglades (By: Quamikaze)

Quamikaze created a monstrosity in OpenRCT2 called "Roscoe, King of the Everglades." It takes eight years of in-game time to complete.

Enjoy hilarious angry looking Nintendo characters with Giant Bomb users!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Friend Code Thread (By: @xanadu)

We have a Friends Code exchange for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Post yours and race with other Giant Bomb users!

Dawn of War III Online Match Thread (By: @do_the_manta_ray)

Are you playing Dawn of War III? Drop a comment here and set up a match against another Giant Bomb user!

Drew Meme Graduation Cap (By: Shishei Tsang)

The internet has won.

beardslyman helps you figure out what For The King is.

I Have A Lot Of Problems With This Game [Persona 5] (By: @sunjammer)

Sunjammer is having fun with Persona 5, but still jotted down the six things about the game he finds annoying regarding its story and characters.

What is For The King? (By: @beardslyman)

beardslyman attempts to get to the bottom of what For The King is, how it plays, and who it might appeal to the most. Check it out if you are interested in learning more.

Indie Gaming Theater - MOAI: Build Your Dream (By: @sparky_buzzsaw)

Sparky_Buzzsaw had a riot of a time with MOAI: Build Your Dream. Discover what continued to draw him back into the game despite its superficial trappings.

Is Moai just another garbage city management game? Sparky_Buzzsaw doesn't think so.

April Showers Bring Game Flowers Towards 100 (April Progress Report) (By: @morecowbell24)

morecowbell24 provides a comprehensive rundown of the games he played and completed during April on his latest blog.

The Color Pallets of Persona (By: @xanadu)

xanadu uses his latest blog to pontificate upon the Persona franchise and its excellent use of color pallets to craft a distinct sense of style.

The Faded Magic Of The Neo Geo (By: @bigsocrates)

BigSocrates attempts to get to the bottom of the mystique and appeal of the Neo Geo in modern times. Give his investigation in video game nostalgia a read.

xanadu discusses why color pallets and Persona games are a match made in heaven.

The Bad Side of Call Of Duty Zombies: Exo Zombies (By: @themist997)

Two weeks ago TheMist997 examined the positive impact the Zombie Mode had on the Call of Duty franchise. This week he looks at the baggage associated with including a Zombie Mode with every game.

May Vita Lineup And Upcoming Titles (By: @blacklagoon)

A new month means BlackLagoon is back with a convenient list of every game set to release for the PS Vita. Check it out even if you don't own the handheld.

Ranking of Final Fantasies + Introducing ATACS (By: @majormitch)

MajorMitch scientifically ranked every entry in the Final Fantasy franchise. See which games fared the best and worst.

How has your time with Prey been?

The Prey Discussion Thread (By: @jonny_anonymous)

Share your early impressions for Prey on our community discussion thread for the game over here. Were you impressed or disappointed by Arkane Studios' attempt to reboot the franchise?

Dead Cells Discussion Thread (By: @soulcake)

What are your impressions of Dead Cells? Join our community discussion thread for the recently released castle-based roguelike.

In Your Ideal World Which Franchises Would Be Alive And Well? (By: @katpottz)

Discuss and share the video game franchises you think deserve another shot on our community thread about franchises that should still be active.

Does Dead Cells add enough new trappings to the roguelike formula?

Guesses On The 30 Games For An SNES Mini? (By: @viking_funeral)

What are your guesses for the thirty games in the impending release of the SNES Mini? Share them on our community speculation thread here.

Square Enix Breaking Ties With IO (By: @sgtsphynx)

What is your reaction to SquareEnix breaking ties with IO Interactive? Join our community in wishing the best for IO Interactive's future.

Outlast 2 Spoiler Discussion Thread (By: @ntm)

If you are playing Outlast 2, what do you think of the game's story? Talk about it on our community SPOILER discussion thread.

Best wishes to everyone impacted by the IO Interactive news.

Your Favorite Co-op Memories (By: @nicksmi56)

Join the community fun in sharing your favorite co-op memories on this heartwarming discussion thread.

What Graphic Effect Do You Despise The Most? (By: @mrcraggle)

What is your least favorite graphical effect in games? Whether it be lens flares or motion blur, share and defend your pick.

Useful User Reviews