The Community Spotlight - 05/20/2017

When Gaint Bomb and wrestling collide!

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and as always I, @zombiepie, am honored to be your host this week. It was a solid week for video games given the release of Injustice 2 and other notable releases. With E3 2017 ominously right around the corner, it appears we will have enough to get us through the annual "Summer Game Drought!" Be that as it may, let's talk about the site related housekeeping:

ATTENTION! The Giant Bomb Rocket League Tournament starts Monday the 22nd! Check the final roster if you remembered to sign up.

Clips Of The Week

Loco Roco (Parody) Review (By: by manus)

Over on YouTube, by_manus took Vinny's voice-over from the Loco Roco Remastered Quick Look and mashed it into a GameSpot-styled video review.

Giant Bomb - A Meal for Kings (By: fallingdesk)

Remember when the Giant Bomb staff ordered $123 worth of Pizza Hut garbage? fallingdesk was worried you may have forgotten and created this helpful PSA so you never forget.

Community Activities

We have multiple opportunities for you to play Injustice 2 with other community members.

Giant Bomb Injustice 2 Community Guild (By: @solh0und)

Post your Gamertag or PSN ID over here in order to join one of our Giant Bomb Injustice 2 community guilds!

Injustice 2 Scrub League (By: @l1ghtn1n)

L1GHTN1N is attempting to organize an Injustice 2 Giant Bomb Community Scrub League! Learn how you can join the fun RIGHT NOW!

Giant Bomb Galleria

Abby And Ben Invade WWE Smackdown (By: OffLimit)

This is the best thing that happened last week. Twitter user, OffLimit was at a taping of Smackdown and decided to carry a poster dedicated to Abby and Ben joining the staff. A number of eagle-eyed users saw him and managed to take these pictures of the loving tribute.

Murder Island Logo Ideas (By: @mjhwwbg)

mjhwwbg whipped up these cool logos for Giant Bomb's "Murder Island" video series! Check them out and provide him ideas for future banners!

Best Of Blogs

If you miss the food and energy drink reviews on the podcast, check out badmood247's blog

Injustice is for All (By: @asmo917)

Asmo917 blogs on why he's surprised at how much he's enjoying Injustice 2, and what continues to draw him into the game.

Bombcast From The Past: Arrow Pointing Down Podcast 2-24-2008 (By: @badmood247)

badmood247 gave the second episode of the Arrow Pointing Down podcast a listen and breaks down the funniest moments from the podcast.

Syncopation: An Analysis of Thumper (By: @gamer_152)

Gamer_152 discusses the importance of scripted input, and different developer approaches to the concept, in the rhythm game genre on his blog about Thumper.

Sparky_Buzzsaw subjected himself to a dark torment of pain called Halloween Mysteries

Indie Gaming Theater - Halloween Mysteries (By: @sparky_buzzsaw)

Sparky_Buzzsaw played around with Halloween Mysteries, and you should check out his blog on why you should avoid it under all circumstances.

From Final Fantasy To Azeroth: Why Immersion Matters To Me (By: @haychew21)

Using Final Fantasy and World of Warcraft as case studies, haychew21 discusses why "immersion" is an important factor to the games he loves.

Injustice 2 Combo Lab - Firestorm Day 1 (By: @starvinggamer)

StarvingGamer played around with Firestorm in Injustice 2. Watch and read why he thinks he's a fun character worth considering next to the likes of Batman and Superman.

The history of Mario characters playing sports against real athletes is DEEP!

Deep Listens: GBCER7 Debrief and Final Fantasy Singalong (By: @thatpinguino)

thatpinguino and I discuss our Giant Bomb Community Endurance run streams, as well as Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VIII. We even sing "Eyes on Me" at the end.

Mario Characters' History With Other Humans: Sports (By: @mocbucket62)

Check out MocBucket62's exhaustive examination of Mario Characters' interactions with humans in sports games. Luckily Mario's interactions with humans are not as "dark" as Sonic the Hedgehog's.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-05-20 (By: @mento)

PS2 games from 2005, Jagged Alliance 2, The Legend of Kyrandia, Day of the Tentacle Remastered and NES games on the wiki are just some (OK, all) of the topics discussed by Mento this week.

Join The Discussion

Join our community discussion about Destiny 2 NOW!

Destiny 2 Gameplay Reveal Recap And Info Thread (By: @zevvion)

Here's an exhaustive thread compiling the recent news about Destiny 2! Feel free to share your gut-reaction to what has been revealed as well.

Post A Screenshot Of Your Best Run in Battlegrounds (By: @mellowquint)

What is your best place in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds individually or part of a team? Post a screenshot of your best placing, and discuss how you did it.

Prey 2006 or Prey 2017? [Poll And Discussion Thread] (By: @giant_gamer)

Where should the series go now?

How does Prey (2017) compare to the original game (i.e. Prey)? Vote and discuss your favorite between the two over here, and lament what Prey 2 could have been.

What Should Be Done With Tomb Raider? (By: @ezekiel)

What would you do with the Tomb Raider franchise as it stands today? Share your ideas and best case scenarios for the series.

Phantom Dust Remastered Discussion Thread (By: @rozzi)

The Phantom Dust remaster has released for Xbox One and PC! Join our community discussion about the game over here.

Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2 Announcement Discussion Thread (By: @isomeri)

Who would you cast to play Geralt?

What is your gut reaction to the announcement of Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2? Is Ubisoft Entertainment smart in reviving these franchises, or doomed to repeat their past mistakes?

The Witcher Netflix Show Announcement Thread (By: @jonny_anonymous)

Are you excited for Netflix's television adaptation of The Witcher? Share your hopes and fears for the recently announced television series.

The Surge Discussion Thread (By: @tennmuerti)

Feel free to join our community discussion about DECK13's action RPG, The Surge, and detail if you think the dystopian sci-fi game is worth playing.

Useful User Reviews

Remember if you have final impressions of Prey, or ANY GAME, write a review of it and contact me to get it featured.

@master_prophet's assessment of Injustice 2 extols why he thinks it's the best fighting game for the current generation.

extols why he thinks it's the best fighting game for the current generation. @humanity's review of Prey details why Arkane's latest game brings new life to an old name.

details why Arkane's latest game brings new life to an old name. @riostarwind's NieR: Automata review shares why he thinks it crafts a painful but joyous story worth experiencing.

review shares why he thinks it crafts a painful but joyous story worth experiencing. @geraltitude took the time to play and review OlliOllie 2 and shares why it's still a radical time two years later.

and shares why it's still a radical time two years later. @numbawhan details his disappointed and conflicted final impressions of Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom on his review.

Lovable Lists

Conceptually Odd & Japanese (By: @mysterysheep)

What are the best video game examples of "Japan being Japan," that are genuinely fun to play? That is the topic of Mysterysheep's list, and hopefully, it inspires you to think of a list of your own.

RPG's Beaten - Ranked (By: @odysseyrpg)

As the username may suggest, OdysseyRPG LOVES role-playing games. The following list contains his favorites that he has completed.