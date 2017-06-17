The Community Spotlight - 06/17/2017

The gang is all here!

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and after a brief E3-induced hiatus I, @zombiepie, am honored to be your host. We did it! We survived another E3! The onslaught of video game coverage inflicted several casualties which mean we are the lucky few who must honor their sacrifices. With E3 2017 only recently shuttering down, the format this week will be slightly different. If you missed any of the E3 2017 themed discussion threads, rest assured we have them here for your convenience. On top of that, if you missed anything from E3 this week, there’s 177 trailers on Giant Bomb. So without further ado, let's review the past two weeks in Giant Bomb Community goodness.

E3 2017 Content

Press Conference Discussion Threads

If you haven't already shared your impressions of the major press conferences from E3 2017 feel free to do so! Big thanks to the many user submissions for conference thread banners. They were all wonderful!

E3 2017 Game Discussion Threads

Plenty of games had strong showings at E3 2017. If there were any major games you think made an especially potent impression share that with the rest of the community. Likewise, if a game's new direction concerns you, feel free to talk about that as well.

E3 2017 Lists

What games do you think dominated E3? Use our handy list feature to articulate which games showed at the conference have you excited the most.

Giant Bomb Galleria

"My First E3" (By: JDavidsen)

To commemorate Ben and Abby surviving their first E3, JDavidsen created this AMAZING work of art! Next year, Ben and Abby will be E3-warriors!

Road Warrior Abby & Abby Murder Island (By: @humanity)

Humanity had fun creating Abby fan-art. Both toy around with Abby being a murder machine. It's all great to look at.

Made This GB Logo While Watching E3 Coverage (By: @iwrestlesloths)

Check out these two AMAZING Giant Bomb logo designs Iwrestlesloths made while enjoying to Giant Bomb's E3 2017 content! Great work all around!

Giant Bombinos (By: Hejibits)

Doodling was a big thing the past two weeks, and on Twitter Hejibits had a go at every member of the Giant Bomb staff!

Ben And Abby Dab (By: DokiDev)

Here's a quick dab for Giant Bomb's latest millenials Abby and Ben from DokiDev over on Twitter!

Abby Doodles & Greeting Card (By: GrittySugar & Collin W.)

GrittySugar had fun doodling Abby whilst consuming Giant Bomb's E3 2017 content, and likewise Collin W. felt inspired to use one of those doodles to create a hilarious "greeting card."

"Bad" E3 2017 Giant Bomb T-Shirts (By: That_Lamer)

As Dan mentioned during the E3 2017 streams/podcasts, there were some terrible E3 t-shirts being sold at the conference. That_Lamer felt inspired to create a couple of t-shirts mocking those shirt designs.

Introducing K-Faber (By: @buzz_clik)

Learn more about buzz_clik's custom WipEout logo design inspired by Dan, and how WipEout managed to re-enter his life, on his latest blog.

Best Of Blogs

This is the only nice thing Francis Underwood does in House of Cards

House Of Cards And Its Fascinating Obsession With Video Games (By: @saladbone)

Saladbone examined how House of Cards has depicted video games over the course of its many seasons, and why it's more than just product placement.

Retro Gaming Around The World (By: @darkbeatdk)

Check out DarkbeatDK's fascinating write-up surveying the culture of retro gaming across a number of non-USA countries

Xbox Game Pass Speed Dating (By: @veektarius)

Veektarius tried out the Xbox Game Pass program prior to E3. Read his thoughts about the service as well as the games he played.

Phil Spencer's jacket game is still strong.

So Here's My Take On The X1X: "Bad" For The Xbox Community, Good For Microsoft And Gamers In General (By: @flackbyte)

FlackByte writes on why the Xbox One X is Bad" for the Xbox community, but good for Microsoft and new console adopters.

I Podcasted With Jeff Gerstmann For 90 Minutes About E3, The State Of The Industry, And Scorpio Vs. PS4 Pro (By: @lionheart377)

Lionheart377 had the pleasure of recording a podcast with our very own Jeff! On the podcast they discuss the future of Giant Bomb, and E3 2017 hopes.

A New (Old) Fire Emblem (And Other Fantastic Uses Of Time And Money) (By: @arbitrarywater)

Resident Fire Emblem expert ArbitraryWater spent a majority of this blog discussing Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia and why he hopes it spawns a sub-brand in the Fire Emblem series.

The hat is back!

Gettin' Good At Guilty Gear Pt. 2: My First Wall (By: @fistoh)

Fistoh's blog series detailing his effort to improve his online Guilty Gear play shares his first "wall." Learn what it was, and how he attempted to summit it.

Loved Him Well: An Analysis of That Dragon, Cancer & E3 2017: The Rest (By: @gamer_152)

Fellow moderator Gamer_152 wrote about the emotionally complex and That Dragon, Cancer as well as why he thinks it is occasionally misrepresented in the games press. Gamer_152 also wrote about Bethesda, the PC Gaming Show, Devolver, Nintendo, and some great smaller treats at E3 this year.

Prey Tell (With Spoilers!) (By: @mooseymcman)

Check out MooseyMcMan's extensive dissertation on Prey and how it rises above a handful of story and technical issues.

Read how Sparky_Buzzsaw filled his body with GARBAGE!

IGT - The Hunt (By: @sparky_buzzsaw)

Sparky_Buzzsaw continues his Indie Gaming Theater blog series with a new entry on "The Hunt."

Nintendo's Decision Not To Integrate Its Platforms Was Entirely Predictable (By: @bigsocrates)

BigSocrates comments on why Nintendo's failure to integrate their platforms uniformly is predictable given their track record.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-06-17 (By: @mento)

While he was supposed to be watching the E3 chat, Mento found time to blog every day last week with a new six-part "Alternative to E3" series focusing on the overlooked Super Famicom game Marvelous, and also updates to his usual The Top Shelf and Indie Game of the Week features.

Join The Discussion

Time to whip out your WipEout nostalgia!

Monument Valley II Discussion Thread (By: @captain_max707)

Have you tinkered around with Monument Valley II? Join our community discussion about the mobile puzzler over here.

DiRT 4 Discussion Thread (By: @reputatsioon)

How would you rank the latest entry in the DiRT franchise? Share if you think the fourth edition of the rally racer is worth playing with the rest of the community.

WipEout Omega Collection Discussion Thread (By: @glots)

Is the WipEout Omega Collection welcomed return of WipEout, or a disappointing exploitation of nostalgia? Share your answer to this loaded question on our discussion thread for the game.

Steam Summer Sale Wishlists (By: @wynnduffy)

Which PC games are you hoping to see marked down during the Steam Summer Sale? Share your wishlist of games you most want to see discounted.

What Do You Think The Metroid Prime Series Is, Or Should Be, At This Point? (By: @bisonhero)

With the "tease" of Metroid Prime 4 what direction do you think the Metroid Prime series needs to go? How can future entries in the series become the Citizen Kane of gaming?

Io Interactive Goes Independent And Owns Hitman IP (By: @isomeri)

What will the future hold for Io Interactive now that they are independent and own the Hitman IP? Are they bound for glory, or destined for struggle?

Lovable Lists

The Top Shelf: The Reserves List (By: @mento)

Mento's getting closer to narrowing down his favorite games for the PlayStation 2. Will these survivors from the first round of eliminations make the cut?

